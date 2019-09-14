Boston police investigating stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Roxbury on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed on East Cottage Street at 5 p.m. found one injured person who was taken to the hospital, police said.

No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

