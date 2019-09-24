Boston police investigating stabbing near 2 schools in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing that happened near two schools in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Malcolm X Boulevard around 2 a.m. could be seen combing the scene for evidence.

Police have not released the condition of the victim and have not said if anyone was arrested.

