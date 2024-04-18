BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing on Tremont Street that sent a man to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Tremont and West streets around 5:45 p.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Police say they have a description of the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

