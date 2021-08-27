BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigating after one person was stabbed overnight in the city’s Dorchester section, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Westview Steet and Westview Way found one person suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed several evidence markers scattered on the ground.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

