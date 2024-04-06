BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing on Saturday that left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 125 Summer St. around 6 p.m. found a person critically injured, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made

No additional information was immediately available.

