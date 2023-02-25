BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a victim hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Centre Street around 7 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

