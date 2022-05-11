BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a stabbing that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear any arrests have been made.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

