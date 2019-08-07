Boston police investigating string of same-day shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - SWAT teams spent Tuesday night searching a Dorchester neighborhood for a gunman who shot at a home several hours after two other shootings in Boston.

Heavily armed police officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Columbia Road before 9 p.m. found a bullet hole in a second-story window of a home.

Two guns were recovered from the scene but the suspect remains on the loose, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Boston police officers also responded to two additional shootings during the early morning hours.

The first occurred on Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 1:30 a.m., where one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About three hours later, two men suffered from gunshot wounds following a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

The current conditions of the three victims have not been released.

This string of violence comes on the heels of National Night Out — a two day event aimed to stop violence.

Mayor Martin Walsh says the city takes every shooting very seriously and feels stricter gun laws could help put an end to the shootings.

“If people didn’t have access to guns, then we wouldn’t have shootings going on,” he said. “There’s too much access.”

Local leaders and police have been visiting communities in hopes of tackling crime.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says it’s important to build relationships with community members as they can help with investigations.

“The people in Boston are stepping forward and helping us with our investigations,” he said. “We’ve solved several shootings recently and it’s because the people are coming forth.”

The three shootings remain under investigation.

