Boston police investigating Theater District stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating after one person was stabbed in the Theater District on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The stabbing happened in the area of Stuart Street at Tremont Street around 2 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim walked to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

