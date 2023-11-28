BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are looking to identify two people as the department investigates a shoplifting case involving thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

The Boston Police Department said the theft happened in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood on Monday evening, when at least two suspects stole between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of sunglasses at a store in the area of 800 Boylston St.

Sharing several images on their website, Boston PD said they are now looking to identify two individuals seen in the images as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or send in tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

