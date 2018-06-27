Boston police investigating triple shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night that left one man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Draper Street about 7 p.m. learned that all three of the victims had transported themselves to Boston Medical Center. One of the men had life-threatening injuries, the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting or if they have any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

