Boston police investigating triple shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday morning in Mattapan.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Deering Road about 10 a.m., according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

