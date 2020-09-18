Boston police investigating triple shooting that left 1 seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Boston Friday night.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene near the intersection of Westminster and Hammon streets around 7:45 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transported to an area hospital where one of them is said to be fighting for their life.

No further information was immediately released.

