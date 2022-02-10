BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a wild crash that left several vehicles damaged — including an unmarked BPD cruiser.

Investigators were called to the scene near the intersection of Shawmut Avenue and Berkley in Boston’s South End neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the car came into the parking lot of an apartment building, hit a parked car, continued on around the corner and hit the unmarked Boston police cruiser. That is when the driver lost control, jumped a curb and finally struck a nearby metal fence.

Sources say the car was one of many that were stolen from a rental lot in Revere earlier in the week.

A number of damaged vehicles had to be towed from the scene but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.

