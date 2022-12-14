DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.

The teen was described by police as being 5’5″ and weighing 135 pounds, and was believed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and yellow sneakers when he was last seen.

Anyone with info on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boston Police Department’s District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

