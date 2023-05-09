BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Roxbury on May 5.

Authorities said Zariah Joseph was last sighted at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 120 Humboldt Ave, and was believed to be wearing a pink crop top, grey spandex shorts and black crocs at the time.

According to the police department, the teen might be in the area of either Stoneham or Melrose, and may also be trying to travel toward Lawrence.

Anyone with information on Zariah’s location is asked to call either 911 or Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

