Boston police issue reminder after arresting 3 vehicle break-in suspects in 12 hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers took three people into custody over the span of 12 hours Wednesday in connection with three separate car break-ins across the city.

Now, they are urging residents to take some simple precautions like locking their doors and removing valuables to ensure their vehicles remain secure.

Beginning around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a person breaking into a black motor vehicle in the area of 25 Calumet St. in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, the officers were given a description of the suspect and a search of the immediate area led officers to locate and arrest the suspect, a 63-year-old male.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were flagged down by a victim reporting a breaking and entering into his motor vehicle in progress in the area of 105 Chauncy St. in downtown Boston.

Once on scene, officers were able to locate the 64-year-old suspect sitting inside the victim’s car.

The passenger side window had been shattered, leaving glass inside the vehicle and strewn across the sidewalk.

Then, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers in Dorchester were again flagged down by a victim reporting that his vehicle had just been broken into in the area of 130 Auckland St.

They searched the area for a suspect matching the victim’s description and eventually took an 18-year-old man into custody.

All three are facing breaking and entering charges.

The second suspect will also face malicious destruction of property charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)