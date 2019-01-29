Boston police issue warning about counterfeit Super Bowl tickets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public about scammers who are selling counterfeit Super Bowl tickets ahead of Sunday’s big game.

In a message posted to the department’s website on Tuesday, Boston police warned residents against buying tickets from second- or third-party sources and urged fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

“Purchasing from other sources, such as online and social media sites is done at the buyer’s own risk,” the message read. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing either an invalid or counterfeit ticket and monetary loss. Remember, if the price of the ticket or the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!”

Anyone with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is urged to call Boston police.

Those who would like to send anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

