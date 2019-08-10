Boston police issue warning after finding 2 suspicious objects labeled ‘Open Me’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public to be cautious after finding two suspicious objects on Saturday that had notes attached that read, “Open Me.”

As police investigate whether the two small suspicious objects were placed with malicious intent, they’re advising community members to exercise caution and call 911 immediately if they find one.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact 911.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)