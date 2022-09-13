BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a warning on drink spiking, reminding college students in the city to be aware when they go out.

Boston Police said they’ve seen a lot of social media posts from people saying they’re victims of drink spiking and they want victims to come forward and report those incidents.

Police advise the following to stay safe this school year:

Keep a close eye on your drinks

Never leave your drink unattended

Get help immediately if someone starts to feel sick including dizziness, nauseous, light-headedness or strange in any way

Those who plan to take an Uber or Lyft should double-check the car and driver information before entering the car. Boston Police said a driver should never instruct passengers to sit up front unless there is a large group of people. Students should also use the “share your ride” option to send to a friend or family member who can track the ride.

Police also remind students to call for help if they experience anything that makes them uncomfortable.

