Boston police K-9 Charlie retires after 12 years on the job

Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police K-9 Charlie recently celebrated his retirement with a special treat after 12 years serving the city.

Charlie, a black Labrador Retriever, was trained in detecting both firearms and explosive devices.

On his first day with the department, police say he helped sniff out and recover three guns.

“Not a bad first day. And, as his handler tells it, Charlie’s first day was a prophetic indication of the long, successful career to come,” police wrote in an announcement. “On behalf of a grateful city, we say, ‘Thank you for always keeping us safe, Charlie.'”

