Boston police K-9 officer helps nab break-in suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police K-9 officer is being credited with helping to apprehend a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home early Saturday morning, taking off his clothes, and walking into her bedroom.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Tetlow Street about 3:40 a.m. were met by a woman who said a man she didn’t know had just entered her apartment, disrobed, and entered her bedroom, according to a post on the department’s website.

The woman said she and her roommate fled the apartment in fear and called 911.

After calling in K-9 Rocky and his handler, officers entered the apartment and found a man hiding in a bedroom with a blanket over him. When he refused to show his hands, Rocky went into the room and secured him, according to police

Ndifreke Inyang, 23, of Roxbury, was arrested on charges breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury District Court.

