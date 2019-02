BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police entertained crowds along Tremont Street during the Patriots Super Bowl Parade on Tuesday.

An amused crowd cheered as several officers kicked field goals to pass time before the duck boats drove by.

The social media consensus is that the officers make a good team.

And the kick IS GOOD! @bostonpolice sure knows how to have a great time! #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/7xRFymWqNU — Anim the Dream (@AnimOsmani) February 5, 2019

