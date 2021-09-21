BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was shot in 2013 died from his injuries last week, officials announced Tuesday.

Carlos DelRosario, 28, of Boston, died on Sept. 16 from complications linked to injuries he suffered in a shooting on April 29, 2013, the Boston Police Department said, citing autopsy results.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 55 Beech Glen Street in Roxbury found DelRosario suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

As a result of the autopsy results, police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

