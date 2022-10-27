DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responding to reports of a student with a firearm were able to recover a loaded gun from a 7-year-old student at the UP Academy Holland School on Thursday.

Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of the firearms coming in after 3 p.m.

Details on how the gun was first discovered have not yet been released, but with police detectives and the Boston Police School Unit investigating, Mayor Michelle Wu said the person responsible for allowing access to the weapon would be held accountable.

“No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age,” Wu said in a statement. “Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

“I’m speechless,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating. We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm. We’re working with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety concerns, strategize new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergencies.”

In another statement, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the department was closely working with Skipper and Boston Public Schools as the investigation continues. He also noted how addressing the proliferation of guns in the city remains a priority.

“The Boston Police Department is focused on the proliferation of guns in our City and keeping access to them away from the youngest among us needs to be a priority for everyone,” Cox said. “We are grateful to Superintendent Mary Skipper and the Boston Public Schools for working with us to keep a safe school environment for the kids in our City,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department.”

On its website, UP Academy Holland describes itself as a tuition-free, public school “open to all Boston scholars who are incoming K1-5th graders.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)