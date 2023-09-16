BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police turned to the public for help as they search for a missing 76-year-old Roxbury man, and on Sunday, police said the man had been located.

Richard Gelzer was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 25 Ruggles St.

He is described as being a Black man who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow jersey with dark pants.

He is known to frequent the Nubian Square/Tropical Foods and the Mass. Ave. area.

Gelzer is living with mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-6683.

