BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have tracked down a missing 82-year-old woman who is living with dementia.

Ruth Collins was reported missing from 26 Homestead Street in Roxbury around 4 a.m., but she has since been found safe, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Investigation Update: Missing Person Ruth Collins of Roxbury Has Been Located safely. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 25, 2021

