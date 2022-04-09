BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston tracked down a missing 9-year-old child on Saturday night.

Mykiah Booth was reported missing from the area of 170 Parker Hill Avenue in Roxbury around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.

In a tweet just before 9 p.m., police announced that Booth had been located safety.

There were no additional details available.

CANCEL Missing Person Alert: 9-Year-Old Mykiah Booth Has Been Located Safely — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 10, 2022

