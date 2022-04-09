BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston tracked down a missing 9-year-old child on Saturday night.
Mykiah Booth was reported missing from the area of 170 Parker Hill Avenue in Roxbury around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.
In a tweet just before 9 p.m., police announced that Booth had been located safety.
There were no additional details available.
