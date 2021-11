BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have located a man who was reported missing in West Roxbury.

Firas Yousif Eesee, 43, has been located and is safely back with his family, according to police.

Investigation Update: Missing person Firas Yousif Eesee has been located https://t.co/gNetvKbG9w — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 17, 2021

