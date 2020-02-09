Boston police locate Quincy man reported missing

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police were able to locate a missing Quincy man after police put out a silver alert for a missing person, authorities said.

Kang Mei, 78, was last seen leaving his home around 9 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Mei usually takes the T into Chinatown in Boston on Saturdays and returns home around noontime, according to police.

Quincy police issued a silver alert for Mei on Saturday night.

Boston police were able to locate Mei safely on Sunday, officials said.

Mr. Mei was located by Boston PD and is safe! Thank you everyone for sharing. https://t.co/otoc5oMuky — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) February 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)