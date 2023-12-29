BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston say they are looking to identify two individuals as authorities continue investigating a Christmas Day stabbing in the city’s Theater District.

The Boston Police Department released two images of the people of interest, describing them as white males with medium builds who were being sought in connection with a “stabbing incident” that happened in the area of 279 Tremont St.

The images were released days after officers were originally called to the address for reports of a fight breaking out at the Royale nightclub early Christmas morning.

It is believed that a worker at Royale, possibly a bouncer, was stabbed, while another person was injured.

Authorities said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that the incident did not appear to be connected to another stabbing that happened around the same time outside of a restaurant in Government Center, which left a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information on the Tremont Street stabbing or the individuals seen in the images provided by Boston PD is asked to contact the department’s District A-1 Detectives at (617)-343-4571.

Those who wish to share information anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

