BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Back Bay Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

The suspect is described as being between 5’8” and 5’10” with medium to heavy build, dark curly hair, and facial hair, police say. He was wearing a navy-blue shirt with tie-dye design and black baggy sweatpants with two white stripes.

In addition, police say the suspect reportedly spoke English with an accent and spoke in another language.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4400 or use the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Involved in a Sexual Assault in the Back Bay https://t.co/h0klRcY1fr pic.twitter.com/Qj1CZEX3x8 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 25, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)