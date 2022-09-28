Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect, following what officials are calling an aggravated assault and battery in Boston’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area.

Boston Police recently shared several photos of a suspect on a bike who they believe is connected to an assault that happened Monday in the area of Binney Street.

The assault reportedly occurred around 1:50 p.m. when a suspect, described as a possibly Hispanic man with a gray sweatshirt, struck a woman with a blunt object. According to the victim, the attack was unprovoked, with the suspect immediately fleeing the scene afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

