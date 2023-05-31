BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole jewelry off of a woman in Roxbury, including her late husband’s wedding ring.

In a news release, the department said it was around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, when the suspect approached the victim on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury outside of a church and stole a chain from her neck.

The chain also had the wedding band of her late husband attached to it, according to police.

Image provided by the Boston Police Department

The department said the suspect also attempted to steal the woman’s purse, but fled towards Maywood Street after the victim defended herself.

Boston PD described the suspect as a “Hispanic male in his mid-twenties with a stocky build, wearing white shirt and denim shorts.” He is also believed to have a large bruise on his left leg and may be walking with a limp.

As an investigation continues, officials ask that anyone with information contact the department’s District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

