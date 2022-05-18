BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a man who suffers from dementia.

Angel Maldonado, 64, was last seen Tuesday at around 10 a.m. in Brighton. He is described as 5′ 6″ and balding with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or district detectives at 617-343-4256.

