BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a group of teens accused of attacking people at random in Mission Hill.

Police shared photos and descriptions of several suspects linked to the attacks.

A Boston police report provided additional information about one attack on a young man with special needs who had been sitting outside a TGI Fridays location in Roxbury on Friday night.

Police said the victim had a difficult time remembering the incident but told investigators at least three teens started punching and kicking him as he was sitting by himself. Police continued, saying security video showed six teens attacking the victim without provocation, kicking him in the head area with shoes on.

The victim was left bleeding from his ear, according to police, and had dried bloodstains on his clothes when authorities reached him. Police said the victim also had large welts on his head and visible shoe impressions on his face and forehead.

Boston police this week asked anyone with information on the suspects in this case or these incidents to contact the department’s District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can also do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

While authorities continued their investigation Monday, students who go to school near the site of the attack last Friday shared their reaction.

“It’s a bad look on our generation, honestly, that that is still going on,” one person said.

“We need more empathy now and people seeing something wrong and stepping in,” another said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)