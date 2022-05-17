BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help to find Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, a Lawrence man who will face charges of rape, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery.

Fantauzzi is a Hispanic male who’s about 5′ 7″ and 185 pounds, who allegedly raped a person in the early morning hours Saturday in the Harrison Avenue area.

He was arrested in New Jersey in 2018, where he went by the name Roberto Santiago. He allegedly attacked a child in Roxbury and was charged with intent to rape a child.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).