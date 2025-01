BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man they said is involved in a stabbing in Dorchester.

Officials were called to the scene on Dorchester Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

