Boston police looking to ID 3 people in connection with vicious Eastie stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying three people in connection with a stabbing in East Boston early Sunday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Chelsea and Saratoga streets about 1:55 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of three people that are being sought as part of their investigation.

Resident Tom Ford told 7News that he’s worried about the safety of his neighborhood.

“Fortunately, I wasn’t around at the time,” he said. “It definitely has me keeping my eyes wide open while I’m walking home.”

Cheryl Crawford feels the neighborhood is becoming more dangerous by the day.

“It’s getting scary,” she said. “People are getting hurt, people are getting stabbed, shot, and robbed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

#INVESTIGATION: Detectives are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in these photo's relative to a stabbing that occurred in East Boston https://t.co/vRuYIBKahl pic.twitter.com/TDpclr2zEG — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 18, 2019

