Boston police looking to ID 3 people in vicious Eastie stabbing

Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying three people in connection with a stabbing in East Boston early Sunday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Chelsea Street about 1:55 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of three people that are being sought as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).