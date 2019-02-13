Boston police looking to ID 4 people as they investigate vicious South End beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help in identifying four people as they investigate a vicious beating in the South End that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person screaming for help in the area of Harrison Avenue and Fay Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday found a man lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke to witnesses on scene who provided a description of a group of suspects who allegedly assaulted the victim and punched him multiple times before slamming him into the ground.

A search of the area for the suspects proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Boston Police District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-9529. Anonymous tips can be offered up by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

