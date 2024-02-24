BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as the work to identify a man wanted in connection with two recent armed robberies.

The armed robbery incidents occurred at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 470 Commonwealth Ave. and at 9:15 p.m., on Thursday in the area of 324 Newbury St.

The suspect is described in both incidents as a white male, thin build, about 40-50 years of age, wearing a blue winter hat, black reading glasses, a green zippered coat, light beige pants, and gray sneakers. He was also carrying a large gray travel bag.

The suspect fled toward Boylston Street in both incidents. The suspect stated that he had a firearm, but no weapon was shown.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

