BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they try to identify a woman involved in an assault and battery earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Uphams Corner Market on Columbia Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, recovered surveillance video of a woman sought in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

