BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a person wanted in connection with an alleged assault and battery earlier this month, officials said.

Officers are looking to identify the pictured individual in connection with an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred around 9 p.m. on April 18 in the area of 333 Warren St., according to Boston police.

Officials say the suspect fled on a moped with a partial license Massachusetts license plate 3511.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

📱 By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

💬 By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

