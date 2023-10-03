BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 4 Park Plaza around 4:45 a.m. Monday determined the suspect was a white man with a muscular build, full beard, and wearing a black long-sleeved short, dark shorts, white sneakers, and a backward blue Boston Red Sox hat that appeared to have unknown white markings or decals on the right side of the hat, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)