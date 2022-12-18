BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries.

The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.

The suspect assaulted three female victims near Back Bay MBTA Station and is described as a Black Male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.

