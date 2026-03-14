BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a break-in attempt in Roxbury earlier this week.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering on Devon Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday spoke with the victim who said a man had just used a rock to break the front glass door of their home. They also said the same suspect had tried to break into his car on Wednesday.

Detectives assigned to District B-2 are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)