BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in multiple armed robberies in the Hyde Park Area. The most recent was on Monday, Feb. 20, in the area of 1283 River St.

The suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing all black clothing. In each incident, the suspect has displayed a firearm, and possibly fled the scene on a scooter.

Anyone with information is advised to contact E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)