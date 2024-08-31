BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspected prowler, officials said.

Investigators released an image Saturday of a person involved in a prowler incident in the area of 17 Gerald Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The person matches the description of a prowler reported Tuesday at the same address.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, thick gray gloves, light gray pants, and black and gray sneakers with white soles, white logo on the sides, and a black fabric covering his entire face with no eye or mouth openings. In other incidents the suspect is believed to be wearing a brown/red loose covering with eye slits.

Anyone with information is urged to call District D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

