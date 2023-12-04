The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help as it works to identify a group of suspects behind multiple random attacks in the city’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

Sharing images of several individuals on the department’s website, authorities said the suspects were involved in a reported aggravated assault and unarmed robbery that happened on Friday, Dec. 1.

Boston PD said the group attacked several people at random in the area of Mission Hill and also stole a cellphone off of a victim.

As police continue to investigate the incidents, they provided the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 – Light skinned Male, wearing a blue/maroon Nike hooded jacket, white hoodie underneath, light colored pants with dark “S” on right leg red “M” on left, and white sneakers

Suspect 2 – Short light skinned male, with dark curly hair, wearing a dark hoodie, and light jeans

Suspect 3 – Light skinned male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with rips, and white sneakers with black on outer

Suspect 4 – Black male, wearing a black hooded puffer coat, navy hoodie, navy sweatpants, and white/gray New Balances

Anyone with info on the suspects or incidents is asked to contact the department’s District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).